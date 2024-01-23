Transform Leftover Prime Rib Into A Steak Stir-Fry For A Delicious Meal

There's nothing quite like a tender prime rib. Also known as the standing rib, because of the unique way it's roasted — upright, so as not to touch the pan – this cut is known for its juiciness, as well as its use for ribeye steak. It's also great when reheated and can be incorporated into several delicious steak recipes, such as a classic beef stir-fry recipe, allowing you to elevate your leftovers.

Stir-fry is a particularly great option, because it's quick, simple, and can be thrown together using just about anything, making it a perfect end-of-week meal. Sure, prime rib also works gorgeously in something like a beef stew recipe, but if you don't have two hours to spare, that's a somewhat impractical option. Following Mashed recipe developer Jennine Bryant's suggestion, which is substituting rump steak with your leftover prime rib, you can put together a delicious light dinner or big lunch.