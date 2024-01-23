Transform Leftover Prime Rib Into A Steak Stir-Fry For A Delicious Meal
There's nothing quite like a tender prime rib. Also known as the standing rib, because of the unique way it's roasted — upright, so as not to touch the pan – this cut is known for its juiciness, as well as its use for ribeye steak. It's also great when reheated and can be incorporated into several delicious steak recipes, such as a classic beef stir-fry recipe, allowing you to elevate your leftovers.
Stir-fry is a particularly great option, because it's quick, simple, and can be thrown together using just about anything, making it a perfect end-of-week meal. Sure, prime rib also works gorgeously in something like a beef stew recipe, but if you don't have two hours to spare, that's a somewhat impractical option. Following Mashed recipe developer Jennine Bryant's suggestion, which is substituting rump steak with your leftover prime rib, you can put together a delicious light dinner or big lunch.
How to cook your leftover prime rib
Before you start cooking, it's generally recommended that you remove your steak from the fridge and allow it to sit for about 30 minutes to an hour, until it reaches room temperature, to ensure it cooks evenly. When your meat is ready to go, start by frying your vegetables. Jennine Bryant uses carrots, broccoli, and red pepper. If you've got spare veggies lying around, feel free to substitute those in and then add your steak strips. Ideally, those strips will be around ¼- or ½-inch thick.
Finish up and serve over noodles or rice, depending on how you're feeling (or what you have in the house). The whole process, from preparation to serving, should take you around 15 to 20 minutes. Bryant's recipe even includes a wonderfully sweet, sticky sauce that you can make out of cupboard staples. That's the best thing about a stir-fry; you can transform just about anything you have in the cupboards into a delicious, simple meal.