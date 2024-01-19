Lidia Bastianich's Tip For Ensuring Perfectly Juicy Steak

For such a supposedly simple dish — a cut of meat, at its very best, without too many trimmings to overpower its natural flavor — the perfect steak continues to pose a challenge. There are so many different cuts, some better than others, and so many different ways to cook steak that folks can start to feel overwhelmed.

It's easy to make mistakes when preparing and cooking steak, but luckily, there are talented chefs across the world who are willing to share their expertise with us. Lidia Bastianich, an experienced restaurateur and award-winning TV host (along with other big names in the steak game), recently shared her tips for rustling up the perfect steak with Business Insider,

For Bastianich, it's all in the cut and age of the meat and, most importantly, how well you use the steak's natural juices during the cooking and serving process to ensure a flavorful, juicy finish.