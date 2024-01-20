What Determines The Start And End Of Crawfish Season?

As far as hunting is concerned, more creatures have designated seasons than just ducks and rabbits — shellfish must be gathered at the right times of year, as well. In particular, crawfish-trapping season differs depending on the temperature and weather, as well as what region of the U.S. you live in. So how do you determine the best times to catch and consume these delicious crustaceans? Fortunately, there are determining attributes to look out for that can help you mark the start and end of crawfish season.

Ideally, in Louisiana, which accounts for an estimated 90% of the nation's crawfish industry, crawfish season should run from around January to July. The difference in weather patterns makes this range of months different in California, where the season generally runs from July to October; alternatively, in Washington, the season usually starts in May and ends in October.

Bountiful or slow, crawfish season ends once the wave of shellfish has been depleted, which typically coincides with the warmer months, as this is when crawfish burrow and re-breed. Coastline weather plays a huge part in when the boom of crawfish might be ripe for pilfering. To remain active, crawfish need water that's above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and colder weather means colder water. When the crawfish cease being active, they stop feeding; they even burrow into the mud and remain dormant, leaving traps empty.