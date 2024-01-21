Don't Expect Your Leftovers To-Go After Eating At A Restaurant In Italy

In America, it's common for restaurants to serve large portions and for patrons to ask for to-go boxes at the end of their meal. However, abroad, this is a foreign concept. In Italy, taking food to go is unheard of, and there are several reasons for this.

The quality of a chef's food is an integral part of the dining experience in authentic Italian restaurants, so taking leftovers with you will undoubtedly alter the original dish. Countries like Italy also have stricter laws regarding food additives, and the food rarely includes preservatives. While there is a scientific reason leftovers taste so good, don't expect those extra slices of pizza to stay good after they've sat in the fridge for days.

The portion sizes in Italy are also much smaller than most Americans are used to. In Italy, it can be seen as insulting if someone doesn't finish their meal because the quantity is supposed to be just enough for a single serving. Alternatively, many restaurants in Italy have family-style dinners that are designed to be shared. This also encapsulates the Italian dining experience with various wines and snacks. Ordering just one item is a common mistake people make at Italian restaurants. Traditionally, this pre-meal drink and snack are called an "aperitivo."