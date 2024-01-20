The Unusual Item That Removes Condensation From Cakes And Pies

As satisfying as a freshly made cake or pie can be, the desire to make the presentation absolutely pitch-perfect always lingers. Appearance is an essential aspect of the culinary experience and even the best looking baked goods can suffer from minor imperfections. Take, for example, the layer of condensation that may appear after transferring a cake, like say an always tough-to-master cheesecake, from the heat of an oven to the cool of the refrigerator too quickly. It may seem impossible to remove the rogue moisture without compromising the smoothness of the frosting but there's a method that should improve your baking experience two-fold... Or rather, two-ply.

That's right, you can eliminate that issue with a roll of bath tissue! Using a standard roll of toilet paper (one that hasn't yet made its way to the bathroom, please) you can do a simple trick that will leave your baked treats pleasantly dry and ready to serve. Before you turn your nose up at using a restroom staple as a kitchen tool, just remember that, without the context of what it's typically used for, toilet paper is essentially just regular, helpful, tissue paper. Once you've used the technique, you'll want to keep a roll around the kitchen for good!