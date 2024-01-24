Baking Cobbler For Dessert Is Made Simpler With Canned Fruit

Indulging in the delightful experience of baking cobbler for dessert is often associated with fruit's seasonality. However, cobbler can transform into a year-round pleasure thanks to the accessibility of canned fruit. For example, while the classic peach cobbler is often associated with the bountiful flavors of summer, the availability of canned peaches ensures that this treat can be enjoyed even when the peach season has come and gone. Canned peaches, and other canned fruit varieties, are harvested at the peak of freshness. This helps preserve the same delectable taste as fresh fruit. In fact, according to a 2012 study, canned peaches boast nearly four times the vitamin C content of fresh peaches, making them a nutritious and convenient choice. Delicious, sweet, and good for you? It sounds too good to be true!

The simplicity of Mashed's 3-ingredient peach cobbler recipe enhances the appeal of the dish, providing a convenient way to leverage the goodness of canned fruit. Using canned fruit allows you to skip the slicing and worries about whether your fruit has spoiled. You can also prepare cobbler using canned fruit on a whim. As a bonus, peach cobbler can be prepared as a dump cake, eliminating the need for extra mixing bowls. The promise of a hassle-free baking experience may seem too good to be true, but rest assured, the simplicity of this recipe is matched only by the mouthwatering result. With our recipe and the ease of simply grabbing a can opener, you truly can't go wrong!