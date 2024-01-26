The TikTok-Approved Order For Adding Ingredients To Iced Coffee

It's hard to beat the joy of driving to a local coffee shop to order the same latte you've had many times before. While it's more about the experience and ritual of getting your drink than the coffee itself, your homemade coffee can seem a bit boring by comparison. No matter how similar the flavors are, coffee made at home isn't the same as the coffee shop.

Interestingly, the order of the ingredients might be one of the ways you're messing up your iced coffee at home. Many people have taken to social media to share their elaborate coffee recipes. One TikTok user showed their process of making an iced coffee by adding ice to their glass, then syrup, followed by milk, and finally the Nespresso brewed espresso pod. While the video was aesthetically pleasing and included calming ASMR, one of the top comments suggested an alternative order when making iced coffee.

The comment reflected the order of ingredients that places like Starbucks use to make iced lattes and referred to this method as a "game changer." The commenter suggested that the syrup and espresso go into the cup first, then milk, with ice cubes being the last step. This method received over 160 likes and noted two main benefits for your drink. First, it's less watery since hot espresso isn't immediately melting the ice it comes in contact with, and second, the ice on top doesn't shock the espresso.