What Happened To PJ's Steakhouse From Kitchen Nightmares?

With several seasons behind him, Gordon Ramsay has visited dozens of restaurants desperately needing rescue on his program "Kitchen Nightmares." After the show resumed in 2023, following a decade-long hiatus, we couldn't help but wonder what became of some of the "Kitchen Nightmares" previous restaurants and their owners and staff. In Season 3, Episode 3, Ramsay traveled to Queens, New York, to visit Joe and Madalyn, the married owners of PJ's Steakhouse.

With no prior restaurant experience, Joe and Madalyn opened PJ's Steakhouse in honor of Joe's late brother, PJ, who previously worked at the location as a bartender. Plagued with grief and wracked with ever-growing debt after sinking nearly $2 million into the business, Joe lost his way as a business owner, and in the submitted tapes, he can be seen drinking wine and watching TV at all hours at his restaurant's bar. The restaurant's head chef, Eric, stated that he was a top-notch cook and that the restaurant's problems didn't lie with him. Still, the highlight reel features unhappy customers and staff saying the food is inconsistent and a grim shot of the chef dousing an unidentified piece of meat in pre-bottled tomato sauce. Once Ramsay arrived, it became clear these depressing clips were just the tip of the iceberg.