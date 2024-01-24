Dunkin' Celebrates Valentine's Day With Heart-Shaped Donuts
It's estimated that about 10% of couples get engaged on Valentine's Day, but at Dunkin', there won't be many rings in sight come February 14. Just as it has in years past, the donut chain will be once again ditching its ring-shaped donuts in favor of hearts for the most romantic holiday of the year.
According to a press release sent to Mashed, the heart takeover of Dunkin' stores nationwide will kick off next Wednesday, January 31. On that day, customers will find that their favorite classic breakfast treats will bear not only the traditional shape of love but pink, red, and white sprinkles as well. January 31 also marks the return of two fan-favorite V-Day flavors — Cupid's Choice, a Bavarian Kreme-filled donut topped with strawberry icing and pink and red sprinkles, and the beloved Brownie Batter Donut that features chocolate icing, Valentine's Day sprinkles, and a brownie batter-flavored butter creme filling. The pastries will join the seasonal Frosty Red Velvet specialty donut that debuted as part of Dunkin's winter menu in December.
Valentine's Day merch is coming to Dunkin', too
Receiving a dozen heart-shaped donuts on February 14 might trump a bouquet of roses, and if your Valentine is a hardcore member of team Dunkin', some seasonal merch from the Massachusetts-based chain might be an excellent accompaniment to the breakfast treats. In celebration of the holiday of love, the coffee shop is releasing a set of adorable heart-shaped plush donut keychains resembling the Cupid's Choice and Brownie Batter flavors so fans can show their affinity for the limited-edition treats all year long. A trio of iridescent pink, red, and white tumblers will also be available because everybody deserves something shiny on Valentine's Day.
Of course, Dunkin' has something sippable for V-day, too. After a 1,037-day absence, the chain brought back its beloved Pink Velvet Macchiato in December as part of its 2024 winter menu, which also features White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, Pancake Wake-Up Wraps, and sweet black pepper seasoned bacon. As fun to look at as it is to drink, the beverage features a vibrant pink color and is said to have a taste reminiscent of red velvet cake with notes of cream cheese frosting.