Dunkin' Celebrates Valentine's Day With Heart-Shaped Donuts

It's estimated that about 10% of couples get engaged on Valentine's Day, but at Dunkin', there won't be many rings in sight come February 14. Just as it has in years past, the donut chain will be once again ditching its ring-shaped donuts in favor of hearts for the most romantic holiday of the year.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, the heart takeover of Dunkin' stores nationwide will kick off next Wednesday, January 31. On that day, customers will find that their favorite classic breakfast treats will bear not only the traditional shape of love but pink, red, and white sprinkles as well. January 31 also marks the return of two fan-favorite V-Day flavors — Cupid's Choice, a Bavarian Kreme-filled donut topped with strawberry icing and pink and red sprinkles, and the beloved Brownie Batter Donut that features chocolate icing, Valentine's Day sprinkles, and a brownie batter-flavored butter creme filling. The pastries will join the seasonal Frosty Red Velvet specialty donut that debuted as part of Dunkin's winter menu in December.