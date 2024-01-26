Mislabeled Vanilla Florentine Cookies Led To A Dancer's Death

Today's world is more aware of allergies than ever before, and nut allergies are chief among these. Many schools are peanut-free, and those that aren't often have designated eating spaces for those with allergies. Unfortunately, this sometimes isn't enough — especially when packages containing nuts don't list them as an ingredient at all.

On January 11, Órla Baxendale, a 25-year-old dancer from the U.K. who was touring in Connecticut, ate a Florentine cookie purchased from a Stew Leonard's store, as reported by ABC7. According to family attorney Marijo Adimey, after she took a bite and began having a reaction, her friends used her EpiPen and took her to the hospital, but her allergy was too severe. The cookies' package failed to indicate the presence of nuts. "With one simple sticker on a plastic package, their daughter would be alive," Adimey said.

According to the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), the recalled cookies have a best-by date of January 5, 2024, and were sold in Danbury and Newington from November 6 to December 31, 2023. The cookies were produced by Cookies United and re-labeled under the Stew Leonard's brand name. Anyone who has the cookies can return them for a full refund or dispose of them immediately and seek medical attention if they have a nut allergy.