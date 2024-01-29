11 Chain Restaurant Free Bread Options Ranked, According To Customers

You know how it goes, sometimes you go out to eat and your server brings you this big basket of bread. You keep eating it and eating it and before it dawns on you what's happening you're so full you're not sure you can manage your entree. That's the blessing and curse of free bread.

If the free bread is bad, that can be forgiven as long as the rest of your meal is excellent, but let's be honest, that hardly ever happens. The truth is, a piping hot basket of tasty bread that is hard to stop eating is usually a good sign that the rest of the meal will also be delicious. However, it is still hard to take heed of that inner voice that says, "Stop eating this bread or you're taking your steak home on a styrofoam plate."

For some people, free bread is just a way to keep busy before the main course, but for others, it's at least half the reason for choosing a restaurant. If you're in the latter group, here's the list you've been waiting for. We looked at customer opinion in regards to the overall quality of the bread, and added a small dose of personal opinion as well — something you can read more about at the end of this list. These are the chain restaurants that have free bread that is worth leaving some extra room for.