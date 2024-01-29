What, Exactly, Is A Roy Rogers Drink?

Among the top drinks named after celebrities, like Shirley Temple and Arnold Palmer, there is a dark horse but equally delicious beverage in the Roy Rogers drink. Looking at a picture of the drink, you might mistake it for an off-the-shelf cherry soda, but this simple and refreshing soft drink popularized in the 1940s and named after America's Hollywood cowboy Roy Rogers consists of cola, a splash of grenadine (which is actually pomegranate flavored), and a maraschino cherry.

Born Leonard Franklin Slye on November 5, 1911, Roy Rogers was an American singer and actor nicknamed the "King of the Cowboys." He appeared in nearly 100 films and dozens of television episodes beginning in the 1930s, in which he assumed the role of the "white hat" cowboy or standard Western good guy, and even had his own program called "The Roy Rogers Show" for several years in the 1950s. He also had a singing career and released wholesome folksy tunes like "Happy Trails." Despite the popularity of both the cowboy and the drink that bears his name, there's no evidence that Rogers created the drink or ever even enjoyed the concoction.