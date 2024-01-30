How Long Is Ranch Good For After Opening The Bottle?

Whether ranch is your dipping sauce of choice for foods like pizza, buffalo wings, chicken strips, and fries, or it's your preferred salad dressing for that crunchy-creamy texture dichotomy, its tangy, herbaceous flavor has people hooked. Some social media users have even branded themselves around their love of the condiment, with one TikTok star writing their catchphrase, "With ranch, obviously," in their bio.

While it's common to ask for ranch when dining out at a restaurant, keeping a bottle in your fridge can also feel like a necessity. Although the condiment is relatively simple to make using buttermilk, sour cream, mayonnaise, fresh herbs, lemon juice, and garlic, many store-bought ranch dressings just seem to taste better. Most popular brands, from Hidden Valley to Lighthouse, come in "family size" containers with 20 fluid ounces of the stuff.

This amount can be hard to consume quickly, which has led many to question how long ranch dressing stays good once the bottle is opened. According to the USDA database, items like mayonnaise and salad dressings need to be refrigerated once opened, though the agency notes that these products can last "up to [two] months" in the fridge. More specifically, the entry for creamy salad dressings in the USDA's FoodKeeper app lists a consumption window of three to four weeks for "freshness and quality" once opened and refrigerated.