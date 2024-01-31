Lobster Roe Vs Caviar: What's The Difference?

For many people, lobsters are considered a delicacy. Whether a restaurant serves lobster tails with lemon and melted butter or you incorporate the meat into a dish like lobster mac and cheese, the mild, fishy flavor and chewy texture are loved for good reason. However, there's a part of the lobster that's often overlooked that may just give caviar a run for its money.

Caviar is notoriously seen as a symbol of wealth and class, with the cured fish eggs appearing at fancy dinner parties or served at Michelin-star restaurants. Typically, caviar is served as a garnish or spread on crackers and paired with an expensive champagne to complement the salty fish flavor.

Interestingly, warm and cold water female lobsters also contain eggs (roe), which were historically seen as a gourmet food. Although they have similarities, lobster roe cannot be considered caviar due to the family of crustaceans it comes from.