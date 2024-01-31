Oreo's Super Bowl 2024 Ad Hilariously Rewrites Kardashian History

Oreo hopes you're ready for a trip through history in its new commercial made for Super Bowl LVIII, as described in a press release. In the ad campaign featuring Kris Jenner, Oreo embarks on a comedic romp through notable decisions made throughout history, from Neanderthals debating what to do about dinosaurs and asteroids to '90s record executives mulling over whether or not to take a chance on boy bands. Similar to a coin flip, each character makes their choice by "twisting" on it, which entails twisting apart the two cookie sides of an Oreo and seeing which one gets the cream.

Kardashian fans will no doubt want to witness Kris Jenner's cameo appearance in the spot — and see that she's willing to poke fun at her own level of celebrity. In her flashback portion of the commercial, she receives the initial mid-2000s phone call that could kickstart the Kardashian reality T.V. dynasty and "twists" on the potentially momentous decision. As you could probably guess, the cream sticks to the side ensuring that Jenner will go on to make reality-show history.