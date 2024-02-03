The Ben & Jerry's Hot Air Balloons You (Probably) Had No Clue Existed

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... a Ben & Jerry's-branded hot air balloon? Yes, it just might be. For most of us, Ben & Jerry's is best enjoyed right out of the pint-sized container while we're cozy on the couch, but there's somewhere else where you might see the Ben & Jerry's logo — the sky. This beloved ice cream brand owns two hot air balloons, and this unorthodox twist on the classic ice cream truck is made to match the brand perfectly.

Ben & Jerry's has some iconic packaging. Most of us can spot that adorable outdoor scene from the ice cream carton anywhere. With that classic blue sky with fluffy white clouds emblazoned on the top of every pint, it's only fitting that this scene could fly in real life. One of the hot air balloons shows that classic image with the Ben & Jerry's logo. The other Ben & Jerry's hot air balloon is a bit different, but its look is an equally iconic representation of this beloved brand.