You'll Be Able To Order McDonald's Shamrock Shake Earlier This Year
We all know that you can't get a McDonald's Shamrock Shake year-round, which is one of the things that makes this beloved seasonal confection so special. With its unique green hue and its Ireland-inspired name, this milkshake normally arrives every year just in time for St.Patrick's Day. For McDonald's fans, this ice creamy treat is a symbol of springtime on the horizon. In 2024, spring might be coming a bit early. Unconfirmed rumor has it that the Shamrock Shake may be available much earlier than in previous years. If those rumors are true, as McDonald's has yet to provide comment, you can get a little taste of spring in early February 2024.
Every year, St.Patrick's Day falls on March 17. Rather than arriving just in time for the holiday, though, fans may be able to enjoy the Shamrock Shake throughout most of February. On Jan. 31, the foodie Instagram account, Snackolator, posted an image that reads "Shamrock Season" and advertised that the famous Shamrock Shake will be returning to McDonald's locations as early as Feb. 5. In 2023, the shake was available starting on Feb. 20. So, Feb. 5 could be quite a bit earlier than years past if that does end up being the release date for 2024. Talk about the luck of the Irish.
The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be back
If the Shamrock Shake's early return isn't enough of a pot o' gold at the end of this wintry rainbow we're in, then perhaps another lucky dessert will sweeten the deal. McDonald's Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be returning alongside the Shamrock Shake. So, no matter how you like your minty ice cream served, McDonald's will have you covered.
The Shamrock Shake was first sold across the U.S. back in 1970, and it's been revered by McDonald's and St.Patrick's Day lovers alike ever since. Yet, while most of us consider the milkshake's minty flavor to be its defining feature, it wasn't always mint-flavored. It was briefly green-dyed vanilla followed by lemon-lime before getting back to its minty roots in 1983. In 2020, McDonald's celebrated the milkshake's 50th anniversary by introducing its new companion, The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. While its base is the same vanilla mint soft serve as the Shamrock Shake, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has Oreo bits throughout. So, whichever way you like to sip on something Shamrock-inspired, McDonald's is happy to provide. This year, they just may be giving us some extra time to enjoy our favorite springtime treats.