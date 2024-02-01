You'll Be Able To Order McDonald's Shamrock Shake Earlier This Year

We all know that you can't get a McDonald's Shamrock Shake year-round, which is one of the things that makes this beloved seasonal confection so special. With its unique green hue and its Ireland-inspired name, this milkshake normally arrives every year just in time for St.Patrick's Day. For McDonald's fans, this ice creamy treat is a symbol of springtime on the horizon. In 2024, spring might be coming a bit early. Unconfirmed rumor has it that the Shamrock Shake may be available much earlier than in previous years. If those rumors are true, as McDonald's has yet to provide comment, you can get a little taste of spring in early February 2024.

Every year, St.Patrick's Day falls on March 17. Rather than arriving just in time for the holiday, though, fans may be able to enjoy the Shamrock Shake throughout most of February. On Jan. 31, the foodie Instagram account, Snackolator, posted an image that reads "Shamrock Season" and advertised that the famous Shamrock Shake will be returning to McDonald's locations as early as Feb. 5. In 2023, the shake was available starting on Feb. 20. So, Feb. 5 could be quite a bit earlier than years past if that does end up being the release date for 2024. Talk about the luck of the Irish.