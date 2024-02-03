Pringles And Whipped Cream Is A Game-Changing Pairing
If you're a fan of salty-and-sweet pairings, then bear with us. This one might scare even the biggest salty-and-sweet aficionados. Some folks love to dip their Wendy's fries into Frosties, and who could turn down a chocolate-covered pretzel? Well, the newest innovation in salty-sweet snack-food combinations is simple and foolproof. Adding a scoop of whipped cream to a Pringles crisp is delicious. Don't knock it 'til you try it.
All you need to do to whip up this snack is add a blob of whipped cream and allow the taste and texture juxtaposition to become your new favorite treat. The concave shape of Pringles makes the perfect bowl for your whipped cream dollop, and the sturdiness of the chip holds up well without getting soggy. It's no surprise that the super salty crisp complements the sugary sweetness of whipped cream perfectly. However, these textures work well together, too. While rich in flavor, the texture of this perfectly sweet and salty bite is light and combines a bit of creaminess with a lot of crispiness. What could be better than that?
There's science behind the allure of sweet Pringles
Some of us are bigger fans of that classic salty-and-sweet combo than others are. Yet, the real reason salty and sweet go together so well is simple. Salt makes other things taste good. It brings out flavors. Malika Ameen, a pastry chef who competed on "Top Chef" and an expert in combining salty and sweet foods, told Eater, "Salt is a flavor enhancer, and when it's correctly combined with something sweet, it creates flavor layering." This flavor layering causes a positive response in your brain.
Yes, this means that whipped cream-covered Pringles don't just taste good; They make your brain happy, too. If you want to go beyond adding a spoonful of Cool Whip to your next chip, prepare your own whipped cream from scratch to make that creamy and crunchy bite taste even better.
Chocolate-covered Pringles are a slightly more decadent twist on this treat, but they're also a great option. Dip your Pringles in melted chocolate or drizzle some on top for a version of the dessert Pringle that you can prep ahead of time and serve to guests. Add a bit of whipped cream on top, and you'll leave everyone's tastebuds amazed.