Fall Head Over Heels For Valentine's Day Brunch With Cinnamon Roll Hearts

When Valentine's Day approaches, everything begins coming up hearts. Pizza, cookies, cakes, and of course, chocolate truffle hearts. It doesn't seem to matter what it is, as long as it's heart-shaped, it's an appropriate gift for the most loved-up day of the year. With so many heart-shaped options, how do you make yours stand out? Instead of going to the store and purchasing something, put some love into it and create something a little different, like heart-shaped cinnamon rolls.

While dinner is the most common option for a romantic Valentine's Day meal for two, shake things up by making a Valentine's Day brunch, instead (or as well). Recipe developer Kristen Carli created a cinnamon roll hearts recipe for Mashed that will likely delight whomever you share it with, whether it's a significant other, friends, or even kids.

Making cinnamon rolls might seem daunting since the dough has to rest before moving on with the recipe. But Carli has thought of that, creating a recipe that is one hour and ten minutes from start to finish. Even better, she says "You can prepare the dough ahead of time and store it in the fridge, just be sure to bring it to room temperature before rolling it out."