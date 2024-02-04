Croissant Vs Danish: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to indulging in sweet, buttery desserts, we are blessed to have several different delectable options: cakes, cookies, donuts, pastries — the list goes on and on. And they come in so many different sizes, colors, and glazes, with a plethora of toppings or fillings. Cream, custard, chocolate, jam, fresh fruit, toasted nuts, and seeds are all utilized.

For those who lack a sweet tooth, savory pastries also exist. That's the beauty of butter and flour. And these savory pastries go with just about everything! From warm slices of ham and melted cheese to roasted tomatoes and herbs to various fruits or jams, many different things can be paired with the flaky layers of a croissant or danish.

Croissants and danishes are two of the most popular pastries in the United States. There are many similarities between them. Whether prepared sweet or savory, either pastry can be enjoyed as a quick breakfast, light lunch, snack, or dessert. But what exactly is the difference between a croissant and a danish? Read on to find out.