Beer's 3 'Biggest Enemies' According To An Expert Brewer

If you love lagers, IPAs, stouts, or ales, there are some things you should know before you take another sip of beer. Hopefully, you know that it's not always the best idea to drink a beer after its expiration date. Hopefully, you're familiar enough with the smell of good beer to know when it's skunked, but there are precautions you can take at a bar or restaurant to make sure you're not getting an inferior drink. Jeff Tyler, co-owner and head brewer of Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, told Mashed, "In general draft beer is seen as the best option when it comes to fresh beer when you're out at a bar or restaurant."

Unfortunately, if you're not an award-winning brewer with over a decade of experience like Tyler, you may not know what causes a beer to go bad in the first place. According to Tyler, "The three biggest enemies of fresh beer are oxygen, temperature, and exposure to light. The more exposure to any of these three variables, the quicker your beers' flavors will degrade." If you didn't brew the beer, it may be difficult to ascertain whether the beer has been affected by these three aspects, but there are clues to look out for.