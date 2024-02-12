Soak Brown Rice Overnight To Cut Cooking Time In Half

Though it's something that seems so simple on paper, we all make mistakes when we're cooking rice. Switching from white rice to brown without realizing they have different cooking times can be one of those mistakes — one we learn the hard way when we take a bite and get an unpleasant, crunchy surprise. The real difference between white and brown rice is that brown rice retains the bran and the germ, which makes it more nutritious, but also means it takes longer to cook. Brown rice takes about 40 minutes to cook, which is a considerable time investment and a possible barrier if you want to whip something up fairly quickly.

One way to help with the cooking time is by doing a bit of preparation the night before, namely by soaking the rice overnight. Once it's soaked, when you cook it the next day it should be done in roughly half the time, and in no longer than it takes to cook white rice. And it couldn't be easier. It's generally suggested that you should fill a pot with a two-to-one ratio of water to rice, then cover the pot and store it in the fridge overnight. Six hours of soaking time will also suffice, which is great news if you forget or don't have time at night — just prepare your rice first thing in the morning and it will be ready to cook by dinnertime. The main benefit here is that this trick can fit into any routine, allowing you to cut some prep time out of your cooking.