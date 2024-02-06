Taylor Swift-Themed Parties Are Taking Over Super Bowl 2024

For many Americans, the humorous, heartfelt commercials and Usher's highly anticipated halftime show won't be the sole focus of Super Bowl LVIII. For a legion of Taylor Swift fans, the excitement is twofold, as the TIME Person of the Year herself is set to grace their TV screens. In case you've paid zero attention to pop culture news over the past several months, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, is dating Swift; and the record-breaking, multi-award-winning star plans to be in attendance to cheer on her beau in the Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup on Sunday, February 11.

In living rooms across the nation, Swifties are already gearing up for their Super Bowl parties, which promise to be a blend of football fandom and adoration of the singer-songwriter's discography. As expected, these faithful followers are getting pretty creative with the atmospherics. For example, some are crafting giant friendship bracelet banners to pay homage to the colorful, nostalgia-inducing souvenir of the economy-boosting Eras Tour.