Do Fasting Rules Apply To Children During Lent?

Lent, the 40 days and nights of Christian remembrance, begins Ash Wednesday. While the traditions and customs that go along with the observance of Lent vary between denominations and places of worship, for many, it generally contains set times of fasting on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. These rules are typically bearable for most adults, but growing children have different dietary needs. So, are kids held to the same fasting standards?

Generally, it's agreed upon that children are exempt from Lenten fasting, and the rules apply to those above the age of 18 and below the age of 59. For adults who fall within that age range, a typical fast doesn't necessarily mean going completely without food. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, eating one full meal and two small meals "that together do not equal a full meal" per day is not only acceptable but customary. By this standard, children do not have to worry about not eating during this period.