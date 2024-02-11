Why White Castle Used To Sell Hats To Other Restaurants

White Castle may seem like it's on the bottom rung of the fast food ladder, but as arguably one of the most innovative restaurants in modern history, it should be known for more than just its famous White Castle sliders. Although the iconic paper caps you see on fast food workers — especially at retro-style joints like In-N-Out — may seem like a widespread industry standard, they can all be traced back to White Castle. What's more, the burger chain (more specifically its co-founder, Edgar Waldo "Billy" Ingram) is responsible for distributing the first-ever paper food service hats.

When White Castle began, Ingram wanted it to stand as a paragon of cleanliness and class. At the first White Castle restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, workers were required to wear slacks, white shirts, aprons, and hats. As any restaurant owner likely knows, though, laundry can be a massive expense for an entire workforce, so Ingram wanted to find ways to cut costs without sacrificing cleanliness and hygiene. That's why he decided to switch from cloth hats to paper. As a true entrepreneur, however, he wasn't about to sign over more money to a paper product service, so he founded Paperlynen Co. in 1932. And White Castle wasn't its only client; soon enough, other restaurants wanted in on the paper switch.