The Restaurant Etiquette Rule You Should Follow After Using Chopsticks

There are a couple of easy ways to keep your chopsticks off of the table. Which one you should choose depends on what kind of chopsticks you're using. Restaurants will often give you disposable chopsticks. In this case, you should actually put them back in their paper wrapper when you're finished and fold the top to close it as this minimizes mess. If you have reusable chopsticks, you can place them on your plate when you're finished or put them on a chopstick holder if there is one. You'll often find these at sushi bars positioned right above your plate. Just make sure the chopsticks aren't dripping soy sauce onto the table if you leave them there.

There are other right and wrong ways to use chopsticks that have nothing to do with eating or picking up your food. Additionally, there are some impolite things that you may be doing without even noticing. You shouldn't rub your chopsticks together since it might give those around you the idea that you think the chopsticks are low quality. Additionally, Nakato Restaurant owner, Sachi Nakato Takahara, advises, "Do not use your chopsticks as a bridge between a plate and the counter or tabletop" (via Reader's Digest.) This actually has a name in Japanese; "watashi bashi" and it's best to avoid this simple gesture in honor of politeness.