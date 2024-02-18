The Great Bay Leaf Debate: Are They Culinary Wonders Or Pseudoscience?

First things first. This isn't a bay leaf hit piece. These little leaves have been used in stews, sauces, and soups since time immemorial, even adorning the laurels of Ancient Greek athletes. As with most things heavily steeped in history and tradition, many have begun to speculate why bay leaves are seemingly indispensable. Even professionals like Ina Garten have admitted that they continue to use bay leaves despite not knowing why a recipe calls for them or whether they make a difference. Is there a legitimate flavor benefit to using bay leaves? Or is it just a generational habit that would be better off consigned to history?

Certainly, it would be more convenient to eliminate bay leaves from the cooking process since incorporating them involves spending time removing them from the pot. (Or asking yourself, not for the first time, "Can you eat bay leaves?" when you can't find all of them.) Luckily, it's simple to determine the effect bay leaves have on a dish with the help of chemistry and a good old-fashioned taste test.