Did Whataburger Create The Original Quarter Pounder?

The Quarter Pounder is synonymous with McDonald's. After all, the Golden Arches has the name trademarked. While it may be one of the iconic fast-food chain's most popular offerings, there could be another restaurant consumers have to thank for its existence.

What makes a ¼-pound burger so distinctly a ¼-pound burger is obvious: A ¼ pound of 100% beef is used to create the patty (though this comes out to 3 ounces once cooked). That's all there is to it. The magic is in the meat. Although McDonald's is often credited with creating the ¼-pound burger, Whataburger, with its Original #1, may have been the first major fast-food chain to offer one.

Whataburger has over 900 locations across the U.S., with over 700 in Texas. If you ask most Texans, they can probably rattle off what goes on the classic Whataburger Original #1 with pride and without looking at a menu: lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions, and mustard. The iconic burger was an original menu offering when Whataburger first opened as a burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 8, 1950. The burger initially sold for 25 cents. The price soon rose to 30 cents, and by 1951, the burger cost 35 cents. Back then, that was a bit pricey compared to some of its competitors. (A McDonald's burger was 15 cents, and a White Castle slider was 10 cents.) Nevertheless, Whataburger founder Harmon Dobson knew he was onto something big.