Are Emmental And Swiss Cheese The Same Thing?

Finding the right type of cheese for your after-dinner nibbles is tough enough without some types being head-scratchingly similar, but the universe likes to challenge us sometimes. Take Emmental and Swiss cheese, for example. Both have holes (but not always, to keep us on our toes), both have a light, nutty taste, and both originated in Switzerland. So, why different names when the cheeses are, at first glance, identical?

The answer requires us to widen our scope beyond American soil. While it's true that, in the U.S., these cheeses are essentially the same, that's only based on marketing fine print. Following standards set by the USDA, Swiss and Emmentaler (another name for Emmental) cheeses "are interchangeable." As long as the finished product is chemically the same as that made by the Swiss process, it can be safely called Swiss or Emmentaler, depending on what mood you're in.

Simple, right? Wrong. Get on a plane, head over to Switzerland, and receive your slap on the wrist. In many European countries, Switzerland included, certain foods and drinks are protected by geographical indication schemes designed to conserve authentic regional products. Emmental cheese is one example, protected under the appellation d'origine protégée (AOP), or protected designation of origin (PDO), indicator.