Are Canned Pork Brains Still Sold In The US?

From household staples like bread and cheese to decidedly weirder options like smoked rattlesnake, even the most unusual things can (and will) come in a tin. The idea of spooning pork brains out of a can and gearing up to eat them is probably up there in terms of provoking a visceral reaction, though.

We don't tend to enter a store with the expectation of picking up a tin of brains, so the very idea of a supermarket in the U.S. selling them might seem strange. Based on forum activity way back in 2001, one particular brand of pork brains, namely Rose's pork brains in milk gravy, was common enough to be described by one user as "infamous." More recently, that infamy has faded into obscurity, with one Redditor being so shocked at the sight of them that they needed to share their find with other users. This obscurity is likely because Rose's is considered to be the only brand left that sells canned pork brains in the U.S., with others like Kelly's going out of business in 2003. It does confirm, however, that you can indeed pop to the shops and exit with a can of brains if you live in the right place.