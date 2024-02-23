How To Store Chocolate-Covered Strawberries For Ultimate Freshness

Whether they're for a romantic surprise, a slumber-party showstopper, or just a well-deserved treat, chocolate-covered strawberries are serious crowd-pleasers. They're super easy to make — the only ingredients are, of course, fresh strawberries and melted chocolate — but unless you're eating them all in one sitting, you could make a big mistake with your chocolate-covered strawberries by not storing them properly.

Your prep should start before your chocolate has even melted: Put a baking sheet in either the fridge or freezer to keep it cold. This way, when you place your coated strawberries on it, the chocolate can start to set immediately, ensuring a nice, even covering. Don't forget to also line your sheet pan with baking parchment; regardless of which storage method you choose, lining the pan prevents excess condensation from forming on the chocolate and saves you some cleanup later.

The right storage method for saving your leftovers depends on when you next plan to serve them. If you're going to finish them on the same day, keep them somewhere cool, dry, and away from sunlight — no refrigeration necessary. If you're planning on keeping them for a day or two, however, cover them loosely and store them in the fridge. Whether you use cling film, foil, or a lined container, make sure the seal allows for decent airflow.