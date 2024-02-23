How To Store Chocolate-Covered Strawberries For Ultimate Freshness
Whether they're for a romantic surprise, a slumber-party showstopper, or just a well-deserved treat, chocolate-covered strawberries are serious crowd-pleasers. They're super easy to make — the only ingredients are, of course, fresh strawberries and melted chocolate — but unless you're eating them all in one sitting, you could make a big mistake with your chocolate-covered strawberries by not storing them properly.
Your prep should start before your chocolate has even melted: Put a baking sheet in either the fridge or freezer to keep it cold. This way, when you place your coated strawberries on it, the chocolate can start to set immediately, ensuring a nice, even covering. Don't forget to also line your sheet pan with baking parchment; regardless of which storage method you choose, lining the pan prevents excess condensation from forming on the chocolate and saves you some cleanup later.
The right storage method for saving your leftovers depends on when you next plan to serve them. If you're going to finish them on the same day, keep them somewhere cool, dry, and away from sunlight — no refrigeration necessary. If you're planning on keeping them for a day or two, however, cover them loosely and store them in the fridge. Whether you use cling film, foil, or a lined container, make sure the seal allows for decent airflow.
Prevent condensation when storing chocolate-covered strawberries
Strawberries stored improperly in the fridge may begin to look "sweaty" due to excess condensation, which occurs when air cools past its dew point. While this is a perfectly normal process, it can negatively impact food. If you leave your chocolate-covered strawberries in the fridge for too long — generally more than 48 hours — the moisture will seep into both the chocolate and the strawberries, creating an unappealing sheen.
Initially, this moisture is merely a visual issue, but if left for too long, it can foster mold. This is why covering your strawberries loosely is important — a fully sealed container will trap moisture with your strawberries, causing them to spoil more quickly. Lining your container with a paper towel (these are preferable to parchment, which is less absorbent) can also help wick away excess moisture.
Freezing chocolate-covered strawberries is possible if you want to make them last longer, but it's not the best option. When they're left to defrost, the strawberries will sweat thanks to that same condensation process, only this time, even more moisture will be released as the fruit thaws.