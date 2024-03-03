Microwave Popcorn Vs Stovetop Popcorn: Everything You Need To Know

Making stovetop popcorn requires precision. Do everything right, and it comes out delicious and crisp. You can simply wipe the pot out with a paper towel. Get distracted for a moment, though, you'll have a kitchen full of smoke and an impossible-to-scrub, charred-black pot. Preparing this snack demands your full, undivided attention for between five and 10 minutes.

The secret to making great popcorn is heating the oil to the perfect temperature. Use the kernel test to measure this — put your pot with a tablespoon of oil over the burner at medium-high heat and add two to four kernels. When they pop, remove the pot and pluck those popped kernels out with tongs — you don't want them burning later on. Now, cover the bottom of the pan with kernels, put on the lid, and let it set for 30 seconds so the temperature evens out. Return your pot to the burner with the lid ajar. Now the popping will start and you'll have the joy of hearing the tings of the jumping kernels colliding with the sides of the pot. When you detect just one little explosion about every two seconds, your snack is ready. If you managed to keep the popcorn from burning, the clean-up is easy. You'll only have to run your sponge over the pot, a serving bowl, and possibly a smaller container for melting butter or mixing up other popcorn toppings.