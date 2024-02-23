Walmart's New Food Court Isn't A Costco Copycat — It's The Upgrade

When most people think of food courts, Walmart probably isn't the first place that comes to mind. But while everyone has been debating whether Costco or Sam's Club has the better food court, Walmart has been quietly making moves to create a new dining experience for guests, according to a report from The Kitchn. If reactions to the food court's test store in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, are to be believed, it may become many folks' preferred spot. "Just ate there today for the first time and it was amazing," one Walmart customer wrote on Facebook.

Before people jump to the wrong conclusion, it doesn't seem as though Walmart is trying to copy Costco. If anything, the superstore's new "mini food halls" are an upgrade from the hot dogs, pizza, and sandwiches found at the warehouse giant. At Walmart's food court, patrons can choose between eight different restaurants offering fare such as wings, barbecue, burritos, and more. They can even finish their meal at Room for Dessert, which features iconic sweets from Magnolia Bakery and Milk Bar. If you're starting to feel left out because you don't live near Quakertown, don't worry, 25 more locations are set to open by the end of the year.