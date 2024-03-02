Remember When Little Caesars Had Spaghetti Buckets On Its Menu?

The catchphrase "Pizza! Pizza!" makes the star of Little Caesars' menu pretty clear. Once upon a time, however, the Detroit-based chain offered customers another popular staple in Italian cuisine.

The year was 1993, and Little Caesars was ramping up its menu with a few new items (via MoneyINC). These included a pizza with a french fry crust and spaghetti, the latter of which was served to customers in a unique and slightly comical way. Whether the order was small, medium, or large, the pasta dish was served in buckets rather than aluminum tins. The largest of these buckets appeared to be roughly the same size and shape as those gallon-sized ice cream tubs at the grocery store.

Priced at less than $10, the Big! Big! Bucket of spaghetti was advertised as containing enough food to serve up to five people, though the noodles and red sauce weren't ready to eat straight from the handled plastic container. Per the instructions written on the side of the pail, after opening the tub, customers were meant to take out the layer of breadsticks that came with the meal, and then portion out the noodles onto individual plates. Once all the pasta was plated, customers then had to remove a "separator" from the bucket, revealing sauce that they could then ladle over the bare noodles.