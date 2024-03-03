Kool-Aid Bursts' Lid Shape Is Still Kind Of A Mystery

The best accessory for the ultimate '90s pool party was always a case of Kool-Aid Bursts in the cooler. With classic flavors like cherry, grape, Berry Blue, and Tropical Punch, the sweet drink has given kids everywhere colorful Kool-Aid tongues for decades. For many millennials, there is no feeling more nostalgic than ripping off the odd-shaped cap of the iconic plastic bottle and furiously sucking the sugary blast down in one go.

However, the actual reason for the signature shape of the twist-off cap remains unknown. Despite speculation, the design makes it no easier for children to handle the thing. For one Reddit user, attempting to separate the cap often results in accidentally squeezing the bottle until more liquid is on the floor than in the container. Not to mention, the disposable lid might pose a choking hazard, and sharp bits of plastic from rough cap extractions anecdotally poke out of the top often. Functionality may not have been the intention behind the lid design, but perhaps memorability was.