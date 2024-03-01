Louisiana Hot Vs Frank's RedHot: What's The Saucy Difference

Though Louisiana Hot and Frank's RedHot are two similar hot sauces you're likely to find on most grocery store shelves, they're not the same by any means. In the world of hot sauce, every note of flavor and every difference of ratio in the ingredients determines how a connoisseur will use a sauce — or if they'll even touch it at all. At the end of the day, It's all about individual preferences, but it's useful to have the scoop before you go shopping down the condiments aisle.

Though both Louisiana and Frank's utilize cayenne pepper in their sauces, have similar heat levels at 450 Scovill units, are often considered some of the best grocery store hot sauces, and stand around the same relative price point, they're fairly different products. For starters, they have different ingredient lists, which gives them noticeably distinct flavors. For example, Frank's RedHot highlights the flavor of its peppers while Louisiana has a more powerful sour tang of vinegar to complement the cayenne. Frank's will also more commonly be found as a sauce for wings whereas Lousiana Hot will be the table sauce found at many southern restaurants. And that's just the beginning of the differences between these two sauces.