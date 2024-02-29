Mega Vs Regular M&M's: What's The Difference?

Food trends come and go but M&M's — the cult-classic chocolate candies established in 1941 — have not only withstood the test of time but also innovated with the times. New M&M releases have been core to the brand's identity, offering additional ways for consumers to enjoy a variety of candy sizes and flavors beyond the standard M&M's. A recent innovation to the M&M's roster is the re-release of Mega M&M's.

While regular-size M&M's have remained a consumer staple over the years in their original milk chocolate flavor, and several long-term and limited edition flavors, the 2024 resurgence of the Mega M&M aims to please peanut butter lovers. Consumers can still purchase the regular-size peanut butter M&M's; however, the fact that the Mega M&M's are available exclusively in the peanut butter flavor (at least for now) ensures that peanut lovers can enjoy even more chocolate and peanut butter decadence in every bite thanks to their bigger size and more filling.