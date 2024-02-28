Buffalo Wild Wings Is Bringing The Honey With 2 New Sauces

If you're partial to a bit of sweetness on your chicken wings, you're in luck. On February 28, Buffalo Wild Wings will be introducing two new sweet-yet-savory sauces for you to coat your wings (and fingers) with. Pretty much everyone agrees that honey and chicken are a winning combination, and Buffalo Wild Wings is capitalizing on this by basing both of its new sauces on the sweet condiment.

The sauces' arrival happens to coincide with March Madness. Buffalo Wild Wings' Chief Marketing Officer Tristan Meline stated that these new sauces are "the perfect reasons for fans to catch the action at B-Dubs all tournament long," according to info shared with Mashed. March 21, in particular, is an ideal day to try out one or both of the sauces, as the restaurant is offering a buy one, get one free deal on boneless wings. This deal is available for dine-in, carryout, or delivery.

First up is the new Honey Sriracha sauce, a classic union of sweet and spicy that's commonly used to create hot honey. The second sauce, though, will likely excite the Buffalo Wild Wings regulars who recognize it: Honey Garlic.