Are You Allowed To Drink During Ramadan?

Every year, during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, practicing Muslims participate in Ramadan. From sunrise to sunset, they abstain from food and drink (as well as poor social habits like gossiping and arguing). To non-observers, this can raise questions about how stringent the rules surrounding eating and drinking are, with the answer being that the rules are absolute. Not even water is permitted during fasting hours, although water does have spiritual significance during iftar, the breaking of the fast.

Ramadan is the month when the Qur'an, Islam's central religious text, was "revealed as a guide for humanity", decreeing it as a time for spiritual introspection and discipline (Al-Baqarah 2:185). All who have reached puberty are required to fast, unless fasting would be unnecessarily difficult for them. People who are unable to fast, such as those who are pregnant, sick, or traveling, can be exempt as long as they make up their fast days at a later time. There are two ways to do this: Folks can choose to fast when they are more able, or they can provide a poor person with food for every missed day.

Through fasting Muslims seek taqwa, an Arabic term which, in the context of Islam, means a higher awareness of God, faith, and truth. Their impressive discipline is not achieved without preparation, however.