Expert Advice For Cooking The Best Burger Patty (Without Overdoing It)

Cooking the perfect homemade burger is a balancing act. According to Sherry E. Cardoso, culinary director at Patti Ann's in Brooklyn, New York, the key to getting a delicious burger is cooking it at a "really high temperature." However, she counterbalances that point by stating that overcooking a burger is the biggest mistake people make. According to Cardoso, it doesn't matter how amazing your toppings are because "nothing will save an overcooked, dry patty."

We all have preferences for how we like our burgers. According to YouGov, 40% of Americans want their patties well done. There's even a minority (2%) of folks who like their burgers burnt, a preference likely to make many chefs weep.

Despite what the medium-rare crowd may tell you, a well-done burger can be nice and juicy — if done right. Infusing the meat with lots of moisture, either by adding water or using Gordon Ramsay's better burger trick of brushing butter over the patties, is a great way to keep your burgers from going from succulent to scorched.