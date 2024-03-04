The Simple Tip For The Fluffiest Korean Rolled Eggs

There is no end to the ways you can prepare eggs. One recipe that has gained popularity is gyeran mari (Korean rolled eggs). It's similar in appearance to the Japanese omelet, tamagoyaki, but has a unique texture and flavor. It's rolled rather than folded, and usually cooked with savory ingredients such as scallions, carrots, and ham and has a simple base of eggs and water, whereas tamagoyaki is a sweeter dish that incorporates more ingredients, like fish sauce and mirin.

Gyeran mari's soft spiral core ensures that mix-ins and toppings are evenly distributed throughout the roll. To make gyeran mari, add beaten eggs and toppings to a pan with vegetable oil, then roll the cooked layers into a tube. This creates a dish similar to an omelet. However, it isn't folded like many American omelets and is less runny with a more solid bite. At its best, gyeran mari should consist of fluffy but firm eggs, and when you cut into it, the spiral shape should hold up in distinct layers. To accomplish this, it's important to pay attention to the pan's heat.

Gyeran mari must be cooked at medium-low heat (roughly 250 to 324 degrees Fahrenheit) for the eggs to have the right fluffy texture. It's ultimately better to have the pan and oil heat up gradually than to have them get very hot quickly, which can cause the eggs to become rubbery. Low and slow is the right approach when it comes to Korean rolled eggs.