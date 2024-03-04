Why You Should 'Undercook' Your Chicken, According To Ina Garten

Are you suffering from dry chicken? Ina Garten is here to help. In an "Ask Ina" segment shared on her Instagram page on February 21, 2024, the Food Network star shared some advice on how to get "flavorful, moist chicken breasts" every time.

Pulling a tray containing two pieces of her preferred type of chicken – breasts with the skin on — out of the oven, Garten explained that she does "two really important things" to ensure her poultry is juicy and succulent. "First, I slightly undercook it. If you overcook chicken, it gets really dry. And then what I do is I let it rest," she said. Wait a minute ... What? You don't need to be a trained chef to know that eating slightly undercooked chicken can make you sick, so why would Garten advise fans to do exactly that? Some of her followers thought the same thing.

"Undercook and chicken don't go in the same sentence for me. I'll eat my chicken dry any day over that," one Instagrammer stated in the comments section. But before you join the 21% of people who think Garten can't cook, let us explain her seemingly controversial advice.