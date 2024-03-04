The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Meal Prepping With Orzo

Realistically, you can substitute other high-quality finishing oils, such as avocado or sesame oil, for olive oil to add flavor and prevent clumping, but don't make another mistake and use cheap cooking oil because it won't add flavor. Then, clumping is the least of your worries.

Once you're done cooking your orzo, strain it as usual, but instead of transferring it to a bowl, return it to the pot. Then hit it with a few dashes of olive oil and toss the orzo to ensure every piece has an oil barrier. After this, you can continue prepping your orzo as usual, and you won't get sticky, mushy results.

You may find some pasta recipes that recommend adding olive oil to your boiling pasta water, but this is a useless tip and a waste of olive oil because water and oil famously do not mix. The oil will just float to the top of the water and get dumped out when strained. Because the orzo won't be dry, it's best not to store it with ingredients like spinach and fresh herbs that can become soggy.