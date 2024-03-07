Canned Lychee Belongs In Your Smoothies

Beyond their sweet profile, lychees also deliver some health benefits that provide an additional reason to add canned lychee to your smoothies. The lychee fruit is full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin C, copper, and potassium. Thanks to rutin and epicatechin, compounds called flavanols found in both fresh and canned lychee, the fruit has also been shown to help protect against certain chronic diseases and even cancer. By consuming canned lychees, you can tap into all the health benefits without the worry of unripe or raw lychees, which can induce low blood sugar or hypoglycemia.

Canned lychee may quickly become the hero ingredient in your next breakfast, dessert, or all-day smoothie. Luckily, there is no shortage of canned options, and unlike the short ripeness window of fresh lychee, the cans will stay preserved in your pantry. While canned lychee is available at most Asian groceries or in a supermarket's international grocery section, it can also be purchased online from Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers for easy delivery.

The next time you're craving something sweet and creamy, let canned lychee be your smoothie inspiration.