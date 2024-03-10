How To Make Air Fryer Avocado Fries The Perfect Crunchy Snack

Who isn't a bit obsessed with their air fryer? There's no shortage of items you can cook in it, even unexpected ones like macaroni and cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and even peanut butter cookies. Those who are constantly discovering unique things to make in their air fryer will no doubt be excited to learn about Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka's recipe for air fryer avocado fries. All you need for this snack is four avocados, two eggs, all-purpose flour, panko bread crumbs, salt, pepper, and paprika.

"These are wonderful and are healthy yet they remain crunchy due to the battered coating," Susan Olayinka told Mashed. "These will definitely be a replacement for traditional fries, as they crunch the same, to be honest!"

The original recipe is already delicious on its own, but there's no reason you can't build upon it. For garlic lovers, add a teaspoon of garlic powder to the panko bread crumbs, or if you're seeking more of a kick, try some chili powder and cayenne. Of course, use gluten-free flour if you're making these for someone with a gluten allergy. Can't eat eggs? Use half-and-half or even non-dairy milk. If you want something that you can pop into your mouth more easily, try cubing the avocado rather than cutting it into slices. There are endless ways to create your ideal snack by adding or adjusting the recipe to suit your preferences.