Whatever Happened To These Popular Bar Rescue Bars?

"Bar Rescue" Season 9 is underway on Paramount Network, as Jon Taffer and his crew set out to save more establishments in the U.S. from going under. In eight seasons and counting, the show has aired more than 250 episodes featuring over 230 bars, ranging from brewhouses in major cities to small-town eateries. The venues may be different, but the premise is always the same: a failing bar receives a lifeline to turn its fortunes around.

According to RealityTVUpdates.com, only 47% of the businesses featured on the show are still open today. It's hard to keep a restaurant in business — even celebrity chefs face challenges to succeeding. Considering that an estimated 30% of restaurants fail in their first year, it's an impressive success rate, especially since impending failure is a requirement to be on the show. Still, time plays a factor. Of the 100+ "Bar Rescue" establishments still open, more than 50% were rescued in the past three seasons of the show, stretching back to 2018.

"Bar Rescue" has had plenty of successes, but it's not always the stories with happy endings that make for the best television. Of the five top-rated episodes, according to IMDb, two of the bars are still open, two are closed, and one was never remodeled by the show. As it into Season 9, we took a look back at the top-ranked episode from each season, along with a few old favorites, to see where the establishments are today.