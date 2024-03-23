Lighter Orange Chicken Bowl Recipe

Orange chicken is a Chinese takeout favorite, but as developer Deniz Vergara points out, many such dishes (including the popular orange chicken from Panda Express) involve deep-fried meat and sugary sauces. Her orange chicken bowl, however, is something she says has "all the flavors of Chinese takeout without the extra sodium and calories" since she sautees the chicken in a sauce that's heavy on fresh orange juice and light on sugar.

Vergara characterizes this recipe as "easy and straightforward," but she does say you should keep an eye on the sauce when it's cooking down. Reduce it too much, she cautions, and it will be too thick and sticky to work well in this dish. While Vergara builds out her orange chicken bowl with white rice and broccoli, she suggests that you could use fried rice or ramen noodles in place of the starch. If you're not a broccoli fan, other vegetables could work in its place, including onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, or bok choy.