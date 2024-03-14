Robert Irvine Tells Us About His New Fresh Kitchen At Joint Base Andrews - Exclusive

Service is central to everything Chef Robert Irvine does. Beyond his restaurant and liquor brands, he uses the Robert Irvine Foundation to support active-duty military and veterans with an emphasis on physical and mental health. Nothing demonstrates his passion quite like Fresh Kitchen, a series of restaurants that meet the need for efficient and affordable dining while providing service members with healthful food.

The first location, a sit-down restaurant inside the Pentagon, was opened as part of Irvine's efforts to help the military modernize its food offerings in conjunction with the H2F, or Holistic Health and Fitness, system. He also opened Victory Fresh, a grab-and-go restaurant at Fort Jackson in South Carolina that offers a healthy alternative to fast food. But Chef Irvine isn't stopping there. "I am helping the military across the joint force modernize their food offerings," says Irvine.

Up next? The next generation of Fresh Kitchen at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, with plans to expand across the country and around the world. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Irvine gave us the scoop on what to expect. As he explains, "The first one that's going into Joint Base Andrews is very unique because it's all sous-vide products." Irvine believes this system will change the way restaurants operate in the future, "And Joint Base Andrews is the beginning of the change, along with Fort Jackson, the Pentagon, and a lot of other things that you'll see coming up very soon. So yeah, really excited about that."