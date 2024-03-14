The Most Anticipated Kitchen Gadgets Debuting At IHS 2024

Who's excited about new gadgets? The Inspired Home Show – one of North America's largest annual housewares trade shows — is days away, and the promise of discovering all-new gadgets and gizmos truly excites us. Mashed will be there to scout out what's hot and happening and what we should make room for in our drawers, on our countertops, and in our lives.

The 2024 event in Chicago will have over 1,700 exhibitors spanning from well-known brands to smaller businesses, all of whom will showcase thousands of new and exciting products. Members of the Mashed team snuck a peek at some of the items debuting at this year's show and picked out a few we think will become absolute must-haves for any home chef. From knife sharpeners to pepper corers, drainers to ice molds, zesters to lunch boxes, and everything in between, here are the most anticipated new gadgets set to debut at IHS in 2024.