Panera Bread Salads, Ranked Worst To Best

Panera's menu has a wide selection of salads, so if you're heading there for leafy greens, you'll want to know which combo of veggies and ingredients is right for your taste buds. The restaurant's app lists six options to choose from. Some are traditional like Caesar salad, and others are slightly more unique, for example, Asian sesame. A glance at the menu won't tell you exactly what comes in each or how the dressing tastes. Do Panera's cooks add everything the app says they should? Before ordering, you'll want to know if there are plenty of tasty morsels of nuts and cheese or just a light sprinkling. How much chicken is there in the cobb salad? Are there the same number of slices as in the Caesar?

We've tried each of Panera's cold salads and rated them accordingly. Factors like the salad ingredients, freshness, taste, texture, and dressing impacted the rankings in this article. If you'd like to know more about how we conducted the taste test and the characteristics we considered, you can find our methodology at the end. The prices mentioned here are accurate for the region and time so may vary elsewhere. Now, read on to discover our results and how the salads stack up.